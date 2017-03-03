3 year old girl found in apartment days after her mum had died in it

NBC Connecticut reports that she had likely died several days earlier.
The young girl had survived by eating cereal that had fallen onto the floor. She was promptly taken to the hospital for dehydration but is expected to recover.
She said Toler had moved to the East Hartford, Connecticut, apartment building last summer. Tash told WFSB that she offered to lend a hand if the single mom ever needed help:
"I told her if anything is ever wrong bang on the ceiling three times.”The neighbor spoke positively about Toler, she said she was a good mother and was surprised when she heard the daughter was in the hospital.
Friends and neighbors wish they had checked in sooner. Tash said: “Boy, do I regret not going up there.”
Police are performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death but, as WFSB reports, they don't suspect foul play.
