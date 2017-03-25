25-year-old student goes missing moments after sending SOS call to her cousin in Nasarawa state

A family source revealed to LIB that until the time of her disappearance, Suzan lived with her cousin in Lafia and goes to school from home daily. On the day Suzan went missing, she had gone to school as usual and her lectures ended at about 6:00 p.m. Suzan left the school at about past 6 with a friend of hers and by 7 p.m. she was already on a bike back home.Shortly after, at about 8:15 p.m., Suzan's elder cousin who she lived with got a call from a frightened Suzan, explaining that on her way home she met two guys and a lady by the roadside, smoking. One of the guys called out to her, asking that she approach them, but out of fear she ran and hid in an uncompleted building from where she was making the call.
Suzan was informed by her cousin not to move that she was on her way to meet her at her hideout, then the cousin drove out with her security guards. Once at the uncompleted building they started shouting her name, went into the building to look for her, but she was not found, the source told LIB.
Since then, Nothing has been heard from the guy, neither has anyone called with claims of her whereabout. friends have been contacted, the police have also been involved in the case, yet, so far, it has yielded no result.
"We thought if they were kidnappers they should have called by now to demand ransom but nobody has called. We have been calling her phone and sending messages but we have not been able to reach her. Some of the messages deliver but we don't get reply," LIB was informed by the source.
Please, if you have any information that could help the authorities to find Suzan, kindly get in touch with the police.
