"25% of their income" - Kardashian sisters make Hundreds of thousands of Dollars for Ads on Instagram

Social media is vital to their multimillion-dollar empire as anything they post immediately sells out. Their last name is so valuable to them as brand executives pay six figures for a social media endorsement.
Brands pay up to $500,000 for a campaign to Kim's 94.8 million Instagram followers,while sisters Khloe and Kourtney, earn $250,000 for sharing branded snaps with their 64.1 million and 54.3 million followers, respectively. With their hefty price tags, the sisters are quite selective, even though sponsored posts make up about 25 percent of their income. "They only endorse what aligns with their lifestyle and tun a lot down," says Heller.
Kim also sticks to posting ads for brands she has equity (shares) in (such as Kimojis).
Yet people wonder why Blac Chyna is bent on getting their last name for business purposes. Lol
