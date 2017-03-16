$200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Kendall Jenner's home in Los Angeles

21-year-old, Kendall Jenner's $6.5 million mansion in Los Angeles got hit by burglars yesterday. According to TMZ, jewelry estimated at $200k was stolen.
"Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Kendall left her Hollywood Hills home Wednesday around noon and returned around 8 PM. We're told she was hanging around the house for several hours, and noticed nothing amiss ...
that is, until she went into her bedroom just after 1 AM and realized some of her jewelry was missing. She called the cops, who responded quickly."
"Our sources say there was no sign of forced entry, and so far no suspects. Law enforcement sources say, although a number of celebs have been burglary victims this year, it's become a much bigger problem city-wide. As for Kendall, cops are on the hunt."
3 comments:
HMMMM SEE CRIB THIS KARDASHIAN/ JENNER FAMILY ARE TOO RICH............ SHE IS JUST 20YRS OLD........... MBOK MONEY IS GOOD OOO
SORRY O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Instagram show girls take note.
Post a Comment