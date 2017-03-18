18-year-old daughter of a Ghanaian politician who committed suicide has been laid to rest [Photos]

The daughter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, who allegedly committed suicide, after allegedly failing a course in school, was on Saturday laid to rest at Patrensa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
Adwoa Agyarkwa, a first-year chemical engineering student, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was found dead on Friday, February 24 in her hostel room with a rope hanging around her neck.
According to sources at KNUST, some said the deceased had lamented few weeks before the incident that she was not performing well academically as expected by her parents.
A note reportedly left behind by the deceased read, 'am sorry to disappoint you mummy and daddy'.
