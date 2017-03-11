 11-year-old girl to become Britain's youngest mom next month | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

11-year-old girl to become Britain's youngest mom next month

An 11-year-old girl is set to become Britain's youngest mom in April. The young girl whose identity can not reveal for a legal reasons is from the East of England. The father of the baby is believed to be only a few years older than the mother, Mirror UK reported.
Britain’s current youngest mom identified as Tressa Middleton gave birth in 2014 when she was 12 and the father, Darren Young was 13 - giving them the lowest combined age of any British parents.

However, UK’s youngest dad is Sean Stewart of Bedford, who became a father at the age of 12 in 1998.

ngfineface said...

Risky but all I wish her is a safe delivery

17 March 2017 at 11:02
HowWriter Blog said...

How on earth this happen?
There is nothing we will not hear.
Hahaha.
I cant fit laff.



17 March 2017 at 11:07
dee boi said...

At 11? I can't imagine my daughter eating forbidden fruit at that age... dee

17 March 2017 at 11:43
PCO said...

DEAR BRITAIN IS THIS SUPPOSE TO BE AN ACHIEVEMENT

17 March 2017 at 11:49

Post a Comment

