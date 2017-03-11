11-year-old girl to become Britain's youngest mom next month

An 11-year-old girl is set to become Britain's youngest mom in April. The young girl whose identity can not reveal for a legal reasons is from the East of England. The father of the baby is believed to be only a few years older than the mother, Mirror UK reported.
Britain’s current youngest mom identified as Tressa Middleton gave birth in 2014 when she was 12 and the father, Darren Young was 13 - giving them the lowest combined age of any British parents.
However, UK’s youngest dad is Sean Stewart of Bedford, who became a father at the age of 12 in 1998.
4 comments:
Risky but all I wish her is a safe delivery
How on earth this happen?
There is nothing we will not hear.
Hahaha.
I cant fit laff.
Are you looking for tutorials on how to do anything? Visit HowWriter
At 11? I can't imagine my daughter eating forbidden fruit at that age... dee
DEAR BRITAIN IS THIS SUPPOSE TO BE AN ACHIEVEMENT
Post a Comment