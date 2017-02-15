Zuma to begin presidential campaign for his ex-wife to replace him

Last month, we reported that President Jacob Zuma will be endorsing his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma following his assertion that he wouldn’t be vying for a third term, and that his political party is ready for a woman President. Read here.
Now the South African President has decided to start campaigning in support of his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next president to take over from him in 2019.
According to reports from sources within his political party, President Jacob Zuma summoned KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala to inquire why the province is yet to start drumming up support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next president.
After much deliberation, a source said: ' Zuma told Zikalala to go do the work that is expected of him.'
