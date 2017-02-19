Zimbabweans will vote for Mugabe's corpse even when he's dead - Wife

The wife of 92-year-old Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has said that the citizens will still vote for her husband's corpse, even when he is dead. Speaking to the supporters of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Friday, February 17, 2017, Grace Mugabe who is seen as a possible successor to her ailing husband, said:
'One day when God decides that Mugabe dies, we will have his corpse appear as a candidate on the ballot paper.
You will see people voting for Mugabe as a corpse. I am seriously telling you -- just to show people how people love their president, she added.
President Mugabe, the world's oldest national leader, who has been in power since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980 will turn 93 on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, with a celebration party planned for next Saturday.
