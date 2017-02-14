 Zimbabwean woman pledges daughter as tithe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Zimbabwean woman pledges daughter as tithe

A Zimbabwean woman who suffered a number of miscarriages early in her marriage has offered her daughter as tithe to her church leader.
The woman identified as Convictions Mapfumo from Sally Mugabe Height gave her child, a grade three student to Bishop Susan Zika Dube, the founder of  Holy Baptist Apostolic Church.
Mapfumo is said to have experience painful miscarriages four times  but after the Bishop prayed for her, she gave birth to three girls born in 2005, 2009 and 2001.

Speaking to Zim News, she said: After my struggle to conceive, I decided to give this child to God as a tithe to thank him for answering my prayers. I was prayed for by the leader of the church. I have also given myself to working in this church because there is nothing more I can give to God for what he has done for me,' she said.

Mapfumo also said she has registered her church leader as the mother of the child on her birth certificate.

Would you gladly do this too, if you were in her shoes?
Posted by at 2/14/2017 06:48:00 am

7 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol When I'm not Elkanah Samuel's father



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 February 2017 at 07:08
Daddy yo said...

awesome God...it came from her indebt heart,as a form of gratitude

14 February 2017 at 07:10
Cornelius Chukwu said...

There is need to think about it first before deciding. Thank you.

14 February 2017 at 07:12
Owen Samson said...

Giving the child to God and dedicating the child to God is biblical. But what I don't understand is giving the child to the leader of the church by registering to leader as the mother.

14 February 2017 at 07:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lmao. How na?


...merited happiness

14 February 2017 at 07:32
livingstone chibuike said...

hmmmm to dat

14 February 2017 at 07:35
Loveth Best said...

Wow

14 February 2017 at 07:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts