Zimbabwe deploys army to hospitals to fill in for striking doctors

The Zimbabwean government has deployed medics from the army into public hospitals to fill in for the country’s striking doctors. This comes after a week-long strike by the doctors who are demanding an increase in call allowances and a duty free car facility. Reacting to the pressure on public hospitals due to doctors strike, Gerald Gwinji, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, said:
“When some people are not coming to work there is bound to be an impact on service delivery and because these cadres (doctors) on strike are at the first level of care, the impact is even greater.
'In some instances, we have deployed cadres from the uniformed forces to help in reducing the pressure,' she added.
The striking doctors are demanding their call allowances is increased to $10 (£8) an hour from the current $1.20.
