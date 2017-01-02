Zahra Buhari's wedding was modest, pictures are deceptive- Femi Adesina

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Zahra Buhari's December wedding to Ahmed Indimi, at the presidential villa, as a very modest on. In a recent radio interview, Femi who was the Master of Ceremony at Zahra's wedding luncheon, said pictures from the wedding are deceptive as the wedding was not extravagant.
"Yes you saw pictures but pictures can be deceptive, pictures will not give you the exact impression, it doesn't communicate the exact thing that happened. I was at that wedding. I was the master of ceremony at the wedding launch. Despite the fact that it was the president's daughter's wedding, I will say it was modest"he said
He went on to say "If you know our President, you will know that there is no ostentatious bone in his body. That wedding luncheon was modest for a sitting president. I don't like to compare but we were here when President Jonathan's daughter got married. You know the number of cars that she got, 80".
The presidential media aide said he doesn't know if Zahra got any cars as a wedding gift because he didn't see one. He added that if at all any flamboyance was exhibited at the wedding, it must have been from the family of Zahra's husband, the Indimi's who are very wealthy.
