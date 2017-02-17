 Zahra Buhari celebrates her mother, Aisha Buhari on her birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Zahra Buhari celebrates her mother, Aisha Buhari on her birthday

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari turns a year older today and her daughter, Zahra Buhari took to Instagram to celebrate her. She wrote;
"Happy birthday to Nigeria's First Lady @aishambuhari but most importantly happy birthday to you mummy, temple of greatness, reservoir of inspiration and a light to everyone that comes next to you.. so kindhearted, wise and special in every way.. May Allah increase you in every way my darling Mother. Lots of love xxxxx"
Nnenne George said...

Good for them.. biko next plzzzzzzz!

17 February 2017 at 08:43
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR THEM...

17 February 2017 at 08:56
Anyanwu Linda said...

Happy birthday Mummy Buhari

17 February 2017 at 09:01
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Happy birthday my cute First Lady.
#FebruaryBorn
#BornGreat


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 09:01
Oghenetega said...

HBD 2 her

17 February 2017 at 09:04
Anonymous said...

@niende......Jealousy. For once see something good in one you call enemy!

17 February 2017 at 09:07
Olawunmi mayowa said...

Mtcheeeew watin concern agbero with over load.

17 February 2017 at 09:38
Anonymous said...

so, she's first of all a first lady b4 a mum. Buhaha

17 February 2017 at 09:41
olamide Emmanuel Ballow54 Blog said...

Lol

17 February 2017 at 09:44
Ngozi Akubueze said...

Amen, happy birthday to you my first Lady , I love you so much. Age with grace, Amen.

17 February 2017 at 09:52
Ngozi Akubueze said...

Happy birthday to you, my first Lady.

17 February 2017 at 09:53

