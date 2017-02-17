Zahra Buhari celebrates her mother, Aisha Buhari on her birthday

"Happy birthday to Nigeria's First Lady @aishambuhari but most importantly happy birthday to you mummy, temple of greatness, reservoir of inspiration and a light to everyone that comes next to you.. so kindhearted, wise and special in every way.. May Allah increase you in every way my darling Mother. Lots of love xxxxx"
Good for them.. biko next plzzzzzzz!
GOOD FOR THEM...
Happy birthday Mummy Buhari
Happy birthday my cute First Lady.
#FebruaryBorn
#BornGreat
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
HBD 2 her
@niende......Jealousy. For once see something good in one you call enemy!
Mtcheeeew watin concern agbero with over load.
so, she's first of all a first lady b4 a mum. Buhaha
Lol
Amen, happy birthday to you my first Lady , I love you so much. Age with grace, Amen.
Happy birthday to you, my first Lady.
