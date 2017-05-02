Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle: "I see two people who genuinely love themselves enough to love each other'- Betty Irabor

The publisher of Genevieve Magazine Betty Irabor took to her Instagram moments ago to praise the new couple for how they have handled their relationship so far. Read what she wrote after the cut..
"When you look at this picture what do you see? I will tell you what I see. I don't see two celebs, I see two happy people who genuinely love themselves enough to love each other. You cannot give what you don't have, remember? You cannot love others without self love. I see a couple who are not living their lives to please others because they don't need to prove anything, They know that they are not in any race or competition... They got engaged without any suffocating drama, their traditional wedding yesterday was at its realest. Most of the pressure people go through are self inflicted in an attempt to make unnecessary statements. Who are these people everyone is trying to impress anyway? The truth is, people try too hard to be accepted, to meet other people's expectations, to please others who really shouldn't count...what really should count at the end of the day is the marriage not the wedding....marriages begin where weddings end .
I have come to know Yvonne and Kunle better and I believe what they share is deep, very deep.. And at the end of the day, that's what counts...
Congratulations my darlings. Please don't make me eat my words! ( I know you won't)
8 comments:
My thoughts too
Are they celebs? Well I know they act but Yvonne is only known on social media, she is not big in the game and then she married her colleague so what do we expect? She didn't marry a rich man or a big boy
congratulations
Awwwwwwwww!! Me Too I Sight their Love. I wish Them Well...
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
True talk..
They both Love each other and not trying 2 Impress the society that wouldn't be there when they start living 2gether..
U are right Aunt Betty.
Lovely
Beautiful couple and real too! HML
Post a Comment