'You're the perfect description of a perfect wife' - Basketmouth writes in Valentine message to Elsie

Comedian, Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie have been married for over 6 years. In his Valentine message to her, 'Baskemouth says,
'Elsie Okpocha you're the perfect description of a perfect wife, mother and friend. I will always cherish and adore you, you're my rock, my foundation, my strength, my happiness and joy. Spending my life with you was the best decision I ever made and loving you is the one thing I will never stop doing. I love you babe. Happy Valentine's Day pawpawmmm'.
No comments:
Post a Comment