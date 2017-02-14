 'You're the perfect description of a perfect wife' - Basketmouth writes in Valentine message to Elsie | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

'You're the perfect description of a perfect wife' - Basketmouth writes in Valentine message to Elsie

Comedian, Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie have been married for over 6 years. In his Valentine message to her, 'Baskemouth says, 
'Elsie Okpocha you're the perfect description of a perfect wife, mother and friend. I will always cherish and adore you, you're my rock, my foundation, my strength, my happiness and joy. Spending my life with you was the best decision I ever made and loving you is the one thing I will never stop doing. I love you babe. Happy Valentine's Day pawpawmmm'.
Posted by at 2/14/2017 04:35:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts