'You're my pride, my joy, my strength and my future' - FFK celebrates only son Aragorn on his first birthday

"One year ago today you came into the world: the greatest and most cherished gift and blessing that God has ever given to me.You are everything to me Aragorn. You are a miracle: my miracle. And you have given me hope and new strength. You have re-invigorated my life and added new meaning to it.
May you live long and prosper and may the Lord guard you jealously all the days of your life. May He cause His angels to watch over you night and day and may He never leave you or forsake you.
May His blessings, mercy, favour and grace be your portion all the days of your life and from now into eternity.
May He crown you with the golden crown and dress you in the royal purple. May you be a blessing to your family, your nation, the Body of Christ and all those around you.
May you bring joy, hope and strength wherever your go and may your joy be full. May He bless you with long life, good health and grant you plenty.
May you be hidden from your adversaries and foes and may the evil eye have no power over you.
May the fiery darts of the evil one fall harmlessly at your feet and may He cause your enemies to bow before you.
You are a kingly warrior: that is the meaning of your name and may you be kingly in all your ways.
May the Lord fight all your battles and cause you to be victorious. May your sword be strong and sharp, may your shield be sturdy, may your armour never fail you and may the royal crown never fall off your head.
May the Lord cause all that you set your hands to do to prosper, may He grant you the eye of the eagle, the strength of the bull, the courage of the lion and the wisdom and knowledge that only His Holy Spirit can give.
Happy birthday to you my son Aragorn. You are my pride, my joy, my strength and my future. You are my everything.
May the glory and splendour of the Most High God continue to be upon you, may your star continue to shine brightly and may the love and favour of God and men never depart from you.
Happy birthday son and always remember that I am very proud of you and that I love you very much. You are my everything.
