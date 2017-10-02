Your sure way to wealth 2017: Slowly but surely!

Bit Wealth is a peer-to-peer donation program that was created by a team of seasoned Network and Information Marketers who have been involved in numerous peer-to-peer donation programs.
The aim is to correct the shortcomings in all the many different peer-to-peer donation programs that have emerged in recent times, and to truly give people the financial freedom they earnestly seek.
Bit Wealth is a 2x3 forced matrix that uses ONLY bitcoin for transactions. It's very fast, easy, attainable and sustainable.
Bit Wealth was officially launched on the 6th of January 2017. So it's still very new.
Before I explain how it works, let me tell you about Bitcoin (most of you already know about it).
Bitcoin is a digital currency that was created by pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto and was officially launched in 2009. In 2009 1 bitcoin was equal to 10 cents, but today 1 bitcoin is equal to $1,055 (over N500,000). Mind blowing right?
It is no doubt that investing in bitcoin is a very very wise thing to do. A wise man once said, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, but the second best time is NOW!
The investment approach should be to buy some bitcoins, maybe 3 million naira worth, and sell it for about 6 or 7 million naira in a couple of years time. But then there's a much better approach, which is risk free, very cheap, and guaranteed. It's called Bit Wealth.
Bit Wealth gives you the opportunity to earn 1.4 bitcoins ($1,476), which is over N700,000, over and over again with a start up fee of just 0.03 bitcoins (N16,500). You can earn it weekly, monthly, or bi-monthly. The choice is yours. The good thing about Bit Wealth is that, unlike other matrix programs, there's no weekly or monthly subscription/renewal. You have very little chance of losing your money, because it's highly attainable, especially when you join Team Alpha.
Some of you may be asking; so how do I convert these bitcoins to naira when I've earned them?
Good question!
There are several websites where you can sell your bitcoins and be paid straight into your Nigerian bank account. The bitcoin market is a very very huge one, and the demand for it is on an all time high.
Following are some websites where you can sell your bitcoins (You can click the links now and come back to this post, or you can click after reading this post): localbitcoins.com, naira4dollar.com, instantgold.ng, nairaex.com, bitx.com (Luno), etc.
OK, so let me quickly explain how it works
You register with your referrer's referral link and you're placed on level 0. You're then given 12 hours to make your first donation of 0.03 bitcoins to your sponsor to upgrade to level 1, if not your account will be deleted. This is why we insist that prospective members create and fund their bitcoin wallets before proceeding to register.
After you've successfully upgraded to level 1, you'll be given access to your own referral link which you'd use to invite 2 people to register under you.
The program works by each member bringing just 2 people. Nobody can have more than 2 direct downlines.
You can decide to help your downlines by placing people under them so that you can earn faster.
The first 2 people you bring will form your level 1 downline
There are only 3 levels. So you only need 14 people to complete your structure
READ THE NEXT PART CAREFULLY BECAUSE IT'S VERY VERY IMPORTANT
On level 1, your 2 level 1 downlines will each pay you 0.03btc
0.03btc x 2 = 0.06btc
(N16,500 × 2 = N33,000)
You'll take out 0.05btc (N27,500) from the 0.06btc (N33,000) to upgrade to level 2
Your 2 level 2 downlines will proceed to bring their requisite 2 downlines each.
Or you can help them by putting 2 people under them, to enable you earn faster. Bear in mind that you and your downlines will get spillovers from your uplines every now and then. But we strongly advise that you do not depend on spillovers.
On level 2, your 4 level 2 downlines will each pay you 0.05btc (N27,500) when they upgrade to level 2.
0.05 x 4 = 0.2btc (N27,500 × 4 = 110,000)
You'll take out 0.17btc (93,500) from the 0.2btc (110,000 you've received) and upgrade to level 3.
LEVEL 3 IS WHERE THE REAL PROFIT IS
Your 4 level 2 downlines will proceed to bring their requisite 2 downlines each. Which will be a total of 8 downlines.
You can help them out as much as you can, to enable you earn faster.
On level 3, your 8 level 3 downlines will each pay you 0.17btc (N93,500) to upgrade to level 3.
0.17btc x 8 = 1.36btc
N93,500 x 8 = N748,000
Total earning on each level:
Level 1 = 0.06btc (N33,000)
Level 2 = 0.2btc (N110,000)
Level 3 = 1.36btc (748,000)
Total = 1.42btc (N891,000)
Once you've received up to 1.4btc (N770,000) the system will automatically circle you out. You'll then have to reactivate level 1, level 2 and level 3 by paying 0.03btc to your level 1 upline, 0.05btc to your level 2 upline and 0.17btc to your level 3 upline, from the 1.4btc (N770,000) you've earned, so that you can receive a total of 1.4btc (N770,000) from your downlines all over again. And the circle continues...
I call this system the smart way to wealth.
If you are as tired as I am about programs that promise you a spiritual 100% or 200% growth in 10 or 20 days, or programs that promise you 64 or 128 bitcoins on the final stage, which will take you 10 years of hard work to attain, then this is the program for you.
Now be sincere to yourself; how many people do you know that earn N770,000 as net salary in this our Nigeria? Yet they go to work by 9AM and come back home by 5PM. Time wasting plus pressure plus stress = unfulfillment. Considering the rapid decrease of the naira, and the rising price of EVERYTHING in the market, the smart thing to do is to look for a way to earn in dollars, but a smarter thing to do is to look for a way to earn in bitcoin (1 bitcoin equals $1,055 remember?). Trust me, people will think you were involved in blood money when you start earning in bitcoin.
Financial freedom beckons, will you embrace it, or turn away from it? Your choice!
We have a WhatsApp group where we help each other in the journey to financial freedom.
We help members who truly cannot bring people, as long as they have the RIGHT MINDSET. Please note that our WhatsApp group is for only mature minded, result oriented individuals. If that doesn't sound like you, please don't join.
If you are already familiar with bitcoin and matrix programs and can complete your upgrade within 12 hours, then register through this link: https://www.bit-wealth.com/lin
ker.php
If not then join our WhatsApp group and send admin a private message to guide you through the process.
Start up capital is 0.03 bitcoins (N16,500), and it's a one time payment that launches you into an endless flow of residual income. I personally know someone who has quit his job to focus on Bit Wealth. But you don't have to quit your job... just yet. :)
Please do not join our WhatsApp group if you are not interested in Bit Wealth. You'll be removed 3 hours after joining the group if you fail to register. We want only mature and serious minded people. Thank you, as you cooperate with us.
Prospective Members WhatsApp group:https://chat.whatsapp.com/HQ9W
