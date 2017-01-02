Young6ix prevents area boys from lynching his cleaner who stole his properties (photo)

According to Young6ix, he went for a gig over the weekend, by the time he returned home, his cleaner had stolen some of his properties including over a million naira. The area boys who caught him almost lynched him but he intervened and handed him over to the authorities. Read what he wrote after the cut...
"Apparently before I got back from my gig over the weekend my cleaner took off with some of my properties including cash of a million plus. Area boys who where aware caught him and was beating him before I intervened and handed him over to Police after he agreed to take us to his accomplice to recover the money and other valuables. Sad shiii people do to those tryna help them."
As if the areas boys beating him have clean hands....useless boys. Thank God they didn't kill him
nawa issit not the same him who informed area boys about the man?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
