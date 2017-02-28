You can now pay in naira and get free shipping from Amazon, AliExpress and EBay to Nigeria on GoodsExpress

GoodsExpress gives you access to cheap and authentic products from trusted stores all around the world with the lowest prices, most affordable shipping rates and fastest delivery options available. Payment is seamless and made in Naira via bank transfer or debit/credit card payment.
Goods Express is very easy to use as there is no need to download an App, all you need to do is visit the website, search for your item of choice and add your preferred option to cart, you can add as many items as you wish as there is no limit to the amount of items you can buy. Payment is very simple as you can pay via bank transfer/bank deposit to any of theNigerian bank accounts or pay with your debit/credit card.
The return policy is simple as Goods Express offers free returns for wrong items or items that do not meet your specification when you placed your order. There is no need to worry about customs and taxes as Goods Express handles all that for free.
To enjoy Goods Express, you need to SIGN UP to get 90 Days of FREE Shipping from Top U.S and China Stores to Nigeria.
Visit GoodsExpress.com to SIGN UP NOW and Claim FREE Shipping.
OfferEnds March 1st 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment