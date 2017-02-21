 You can now do international money transfers through Facebook | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

You can now do international money transfers through Facebook

Money transfer startup TransferWise has launched a new chatbot that enables Facebook users to move funds abroad using the social platform's Messenger service.

The bot can be used to move money between the U.S., Canada, Australia and the European Union and It will also notify users via an alert when their regularly used currencies hit favorable rates.

Already more than 1 million customers transfer nearly $1 billion each month with London-based TransferWise ; a startup that is valued at an estimated $1.1 billion.

Facebook first launched chatbots for its Messenger app in April 2016.

The bots allow users to communicate with companies in the same way they speak to their friends. They can provide everything from weather updates to personalized news updates and other services.
The bots respond conversationally, and brands are increasingly using them to replace customer service agents.
