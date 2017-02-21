You can now do international money transfers through Facebook

The bot can be used to move money between the U.S., Canada, Australia and the European Union and It will also notify users via an alert when their regularly used currencies hit favorable rates.
Already more than 1 million customers transfer nearly $1 billion each month with London-based TransferWise ; a startup that is valued at an estimated $1.1 billion.
Facebook first launched chatbots for its Messenger app in April 2016.
The bots allow users to communicate with companies in the same way they speak to their friends. They can provide everything from weather updates to personalized news updates and other services.
The bots respond conversationally, and brands are increasingly using them to replace customer service agents.
1 comment:
WOW NICE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment