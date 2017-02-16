 YCee bags Hennessey Endorsement Deal | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

YCee bags Hennessey Endorsement Deal

Tinny Entertainment’s lead act, Ycee today signed an endorsement deal with cognac brand, Hennessey. The rapper who spent the better part of this month in the UK for his first international tour officially announced on his instagram account “Hennessy, Bigger things, Major Link Up”.

The deal according to a member of the Tinny team will involve activations online and offline.


La Bush De Bushman said...

Nice one bro.....keep it up man...congratulations..... More money coming ur way

16 February 2017 at 17:50
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to him


...merited happiness

16 February 2017 at 18:14
livingstone chibuike said...

gud to knw

16 February 2017 at 18:22

