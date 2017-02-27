Yay or Nay? Blessing Egbe as a music video vixen

The song performed by Bennys is a beautiful piece of composition. One that will get you smiling and moving from spot to spot.
The production and video of the song is meaningful, mature and gripping and now, the question on most industry people are? Is Blessing Egbe going into music? Is she leaving film production for good?
Samuel Olatunji had a chat with her and this was what she said
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me o. One in a million is one of the four songs from Benny's you will hear in THE WOMEN movie and I decided to make a music video out of it because I loved it so much, I wanted everyone else to listen to it. It's such a fine piece of music and a talented fellow like Bennys needs recognition". she concluded.The song is titled 'One in a Million' by Bennys. It is one of the songs for Blessing Egbe's latest movie, 'The Women'.
Watch music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izZz9bKZwdE
