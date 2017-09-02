Yakubu Aiyegbeni's romance with English football continues as he undergoes trial with Coventry City

He last played for Turkish club, Kayserispor. Coventry City sit bottom of league two and are looking to inject much needed firepower into the team.
Coach Russell Slade said:
'As you know, he's played in the UK and his scoring records are very good. 'He is 34 now, his last club was in Turkey. He hasn't played for a while which is the only concern, but great pedigree. Goals wise, it is one in two. 'If that is the sort of thing he can do for us then we've got to be interested.'Yakubu struck fear into the hearts of defenders with his powerful and direct running, he notched up 96 goals in the English top flight between 2003 and 2012. His most successful spell was with Portsmouth between 2003 and 2005 when he scored 29 times in 65 appearances.
