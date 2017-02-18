 WTF? A woman with half a body (no lower half) shares her sextape online 18+ | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 February 2017

WTF? A woman with half a body (no lower half) shares her sextape online 18+

This will definitely be one of the weirdest things you have seen in your life. A woman with half a body (her body stops at the waist - it's a condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder which means her spine and legs did not develop properly in the womb) named Piyah Martell released her sex tape online after someone asked her if she has sex.

To answer that, the Youtube sensation decided to leak a sextape and it’s already been viewed by millions of people. If you want to join those millions, watch the video HERE
12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Some weird shit 😷

18 February 2017 at 18:29
Maureen Uhama said...

O chim ooo.

18 February 2017 at 18:33
Anonymous said...

Indeed the weiredest thing ive seen in my life

18 February 2017 at 18:33
Anonymous said...

No comment

18 February 2017 at 18:34
Anonymous said...

Petrifying......

18 February 2017 at 18:34
Anonymous said...

Linda oooooooooooooo,is it right for this to be here?ur children come on this page o

18 February 2017 at 18:35
NEHOLD said...

WTF? watch the full sex part HERE. imagine she was giving the guy blow

18 February 2017 at 18:43
Genevieve Chinenye said...

Orishirishi..

18 February 2017 at 18:43
Firstlady said...

Really weird. Happy her sex life is active and its a good thing

18 February 2017 at 19:01
Vina Saviour said...

Men get mind pass devil

18 February 2017 at 19:07
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

What is this? What if she became pregnant? Nawa o.

18 February 2017 at 19:07
Anonymous said...

Wtf😰

18 February 2017 at 19:11

