Wow! FCMB thrills young Nigerians with cash prizes in the FCMB Flexx #BankingOnLove Promo

Leading financial institution, First City Monument Bank, is delightingholders of its youth banking account Flexx with cash prizes throughout the month of love, February.In the promo tagged #BankingOnLove, 1o customers will each win N10,000 every week in February. That’s a total of 40 customers who will be rewarded!
Already, 10 winners have emerged in the promo, which kicked off on 01 February 2017 and is designed to reward Flexx customers who use their cards to make payments and carry out transactions. To be eligible for the weekly draw, all a Flexx account holder has to do is use his / her Flexx card to carry out transactions that add up to at least N5,000 Naira or more every week. The more times Flexx customers use their cards for transactions, the more their chances of winning.
FCMB’s Flexx proposition is targeted at young people who are actively seeking platforms which allow them to express their uniqueness, while building skills for financial success. A youth-centric banking product, Flexx is designed to meet the overall financial needs of young people within the age range of 16 and 25 years, where and how they want those needs met. This is summarized in the description of Flexx as “An app. A card. An account”, which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go using the Flexx Mobile App, as well as access relevant lifestyle and skills-building content.
In addition, with their Flexx card, they can conveniently withdraw cash, make payments online and on Point-of-Sale machines and access exclusive discounts and freebies from Flexx partners. This interesting departure from the common market offering gives the account holder full access to “flexx” (a popular expression which means to “show off”) and the opportunity to express a lifestyle that will be the envy of their peers who do not have Flexx accounts.
Want to Flexx and win 10,000 Naira, too? Simply open a Flexx account and use your FCMB Flexx card to carry out transactions worth N5000 or more every week and you stand a chance to be one of our winners. Start using your FCMB Flexx cards to carry out all your transactions and payments now! The more transactions you do, the higher your chances of winning each week. Hurry, you have 3 more weeks to be a winner!
Promo runs throughout the month of February only. Follow FCMB Flexx on all social media platforms for more information, or click here http://on.fcmb.com/BankingOnLove-18to learn more about how you can win in the #BankingOnLove promo.
This promo is open to FCMB Flexx account holders only.
