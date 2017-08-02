Womenpreneur is coming to Abuja!

Alumni of the workshop attest to the immense value and benefit acquired from the event. You can read their reactions for yourself here. Operational knowledge is improved, alliances are formed and attendees always leave with a sense of fulfilment and empowerment.
On the of 23rd February, the W Academy will be delivering this power packed package in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Center (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University. The program comprehensively will cover topics ranging from operations management to legal issues and marketing.
To sign up, visit the official registration page using the link below
https://thewcommunity.com/special-workshop-for-young-businesses/.
Future Locations and Dates
Kaduna | April 27th
Enugu | June 29th
Registration
The session has been discounted from N30, 000 to N5, 000 (Five Thousand Naira Only) for W community members/Access Bank account holders and N7, 500 (Ten Thousand Naira Only) for others. This amount covers a personalized EDC certificate, SME toolkit, training materials and feeding.
Register today on www.thewcommunity.com.
