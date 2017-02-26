Woman who chopped off husband's penis denies court charge

Earlier we reported that Ms. Angel Mutuku, in her mid-20s had been charged for the act, which she committed on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The accused had a misunderstanding with her husband, Mr. Stephen Ochieng Oyuga, simply because he was sleeping for too long. Read here.
Appearing at a Mombasa Court on Thursday, February 23, 2017, where she was to be sentenced, she requested the charge be read to her arguing that she did not understand it.
When the court clerk read it again, she entered a plea of not guilty assault.
The case has now been adjourned till March 1 after the court also heard that the accused's husband wants to forgive his wife.
No comments:
Post a Comment