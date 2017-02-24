Woman walks in on her son eating a 7-year-old boy (photos)

Nazim Miyam, who is in his mid-twenties, reportedly lured the boy, Mohammed Monis, while he was outside playing with his friends and when he had the boy inside alone with him, he beheaded him, cut his limbs and neck, ripped his stomach out, tore his flesh and proceeded to feast on him.
This dastardly act took place at Nazim's home in Uttar Pradesh, India. When police officers arrived the scene, they found Nazim sitting beside the dismembered body of his victim, and he gave himself up without struggling.
Police officers confirmed the incident to the Hindustan times and described the disturbing scene they walked in on at Nazim's home.
They found "the body… lying on the floor with the decapitated head beside it. The skin on the abdomen was missing, and internal body parts and bloodstains were scattered across the room," an officer told the Hindustan Times.
Angry residents gathered outside the police station in Amariya, Uttar Pradesh, moments after Nazim's arrest, aiming to attack him and demanded that he be killed instantly. Nazim has been charged with murder and abduction.
1 comment:
What the hell! Join the Money Team! Get superb soccer prediction tips for Friday & Saturday 24th & 25th February 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Post a Comment