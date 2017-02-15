Woman sues assassins she paid to murder her for failing to deliver after receiving advance payment

The hitman eventually disappeared after receiving the part payment and the aggrieved woman took the case to court. She told a Taquatinga judge that her consumer rights were breached by the killer's failure to carry out the killing.
The judge informed the woman that the agreement was not legally binding as it was not signed at a public rotary and also that the signing over of her car is not enough proof that he was paid to kill her.
The case was dismissed because, according to the judge, even if the agreement followed legal process, it would still had been regarded illegal because what was being paid for was already unlawful.
The Woman should be on 24/7 watch Or else she will eventually commit suicide...
