Woman says man broke into barn, molested her horse

Horse owner Jackie Miller was alerted to the break-in and quickly went to the facility to check on her animal.
"I noticed that his rectum was bleeding, and then right as I said that the barn owner ran inside and called the police," Miller told WBAY-TV.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating the case of animal abuse but that they have not identified a suspect.
The owner of the barn, Jerry Maske said he has since improved his security and recommends that other horse owners do the same.
Source: WBAY-TV.
2 comments:
That is disgusting.... What sort of behaviour is that?
Glowyshoes's blog
Sorry horse
Post a Comment