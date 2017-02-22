 Woman says man broke into barn, molested her horse | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Woman says man broke into barn, molested her horse

A Green Bay woman says a man broke into a barn where she keeps her horse and molested her horse, leaving it with a bleeding rectum. Gringo, a quarterhorse, was at a boarding facility for horses on Friday night when the unidentified man broke in.
Horse owner Jackie Miller was alerted to the break-in and quickly went to the facility to check on her animal.
"I noticed that his rectum was bleeding, and then right as I said that the barn owner ran inside and called the police," Miller told WBAY-TV.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating the case of animal abuse but that they have not identified a suspect.

The owner of the barn, Jerry Maske said he has since improved his security and recommends that other horse owners do the same.



Source: WBAY-TV.
2 comments:

glowy shoe said...

That is disgusting.... What sort of behaviour is that?

22 February 2017 at 07:33
Debbie Chelsea said...

Sorry horse

22 February 2017 at 07:33

