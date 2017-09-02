 Woman recognizes the man who abducted her in bank, describes scar in the region of his penis | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Woman recognizes the man who abducted her in bank, describes scar in the region of his penis

There was drama at a Skye Bank branch in Port Harcourt on Tuesday after a female customer waiting in line to conduct her transaction sighted a male customer in the same bank and began screaming accusations at him.
According to the report by Leaders NG, the woman grabbed the man by his shirt collar and called him a kidnapper, refusing to budge while customers tried to pry her hands off him.
She cried as she told them that the man was a member of the kidnap gang that abducted her last year. She disclosed that she remembers the man because he raped her 4 to 6 times each day while she was held hostage and described a scar he had near his penis.

Police officers arrived the bank soon after and undressed the man and just as the woman had described, a scar was found on his upper thigh.

Afterward, a warrant was obtained and the man's account detail was checked to reveal the sum of N98 million in his account. He has reportedly been taken to the Anti – Kidnap unit for further questioning.
Posted by at 2/09/2017 05:45:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts