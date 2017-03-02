Woman gives birth to frog-like creature in Zimbabwe

Precious Nyathi, 36, from the village of Gokwe in north-west Zimbabwe gave birth to a frog-like creature after eight months of pregnancy. The baby died not long after in Gokwe District Hospital and was taken home following which the elders instructed that the creature should be burnt in public. The woman's husband, Mr Nomore, 39, who was not present at the time the wife gave birth was perplexed at the sight of the newborn.
'I rushed home and was shocked to see a frog … that my wife had delivered. At the hospital, they confirmed she went into labour but were equally shocked.' Nomore recounted.
The woman who birthed the creature also lamented the misfortune, saying;
'I was expecting a child and this is what the heavens gave us. It's a hellish experience that will haunt me all my life.'
The hospital confirmed the news but could not come up with a medical explanation for the unusual occurrence. The hospital's spokesperson said;
"She was our patient who would come for routine reviews together with other pregnant women. We were shocked when she visited the hospital in the company of her husband and some neighbours saying she had delivered a frog."
