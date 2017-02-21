 Woman gives birth to a baby girl in Neighbour's car as they rushed to the hospital (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Woman gives birth to a baby girl in Neighbour's car as they rushed to the hospital (photos)

Daniel Chukwuemeka, the neigbour in question shared this via Facebook. It happened in Nsukka, Enugu State on February 18 around 12:58 am. Narrating what happened, he wrote:



"I was not fast asleep. But I was hearing the first set of gentle knocks on my door in my dreams. Kpam Kpam Kpam Kpam, Daniel o...repeatedly. Later I would deem whoever was knocking that way as unserious. How could such knocks wake me up? But I have just slept off an hour before then. So I was woken up immediately the knock got louder. I rushed out, hearing the cries for help. She was already in labour---my neighbour. My God! I saw the baby's head pushing itself out of my neighbour's privates. She was fast losing blood, as they kept flowing uncontrollably. As if that was not enough a strange sight for me, I saw that white, long thing they call umbilical cord. Damn it! That was actually when the baby had completely come out. Chai. Poor child. Crying. We didn't know what to do. I was clueless. Her friend---a young lady---was clueless too. There was no other neighbour available. And it was already 01:05 am. But that my neighbour, ba? She was a strong woman. She kept reassuring her panic-stricken friend to stop shouting, re affirming that she'd be fine. She was even the one that suggested we go to a nearby hospital. Olodo like me, I couldn't even think of any meaningful thing to do. My head was full. But she was strong. We carried her down to my car, carrying the baby alongside, careful not to draw the umbilical cord too apart from her. Chai. Blood. She lost a lot of blood. I gently drove us to a nearby hospital. The staff responded quickly. The cord was cut while she was still in the car. The baby survived. The mother survived too. I went back home later and got them some clothes, and tea, milk, bread and hot water for the mother.

This is what I call miracle. Not turning water into wine. In this part of the world, we say "Thank God" for even things we can do ourselves. So for the first time in my life, I'll do this, because I am overwhelmed:
Thank God for my neighbour's strong resolve in the face of hysteria;
Thank God for the mechanic guy that didn't tell me stories yesterday, but promptly worked on the car's fan belt, making the car available;
Thank God for the staff of Divine Mercy Hospital and Maternity, Orba road, Nsukka, especially the gate man, for their immediate response to our call for help;
And finally, thank God for giving us humans all that we need to survive the pestilence and pains He also created on earth, for surely He created all things. Amen!

I learnt a few things:
1. A pregnant woman shouldn't be left alone. I used to say I'd run out of home when my wife gets heavy, to avoid a pregnant woman's wahala. Dear future wife, I have changed my mind. I now understand what you women go through. I'll be there, through it all. No business trips. No conferences or seminar. In fact no work for me. I'll be there. We will do it together. After all, we had sex together (whatever that means).
2. I think one should always have fuel in one's car. Anything can happen any time. And no petrol station might be available at that time.
3. Do not overlook the importance of neighbourliness. And if your neighbour is one who hardly responds to knocks on his/her door (like my former useless neighbour), declare such a neighbour as useless to humanity.
Finally, women, please accept the assurances of my ernest respect for your natural abilities. Truly, there's more to your privates than just sexual activity.
PS: the head nurse said I'd make a good father, because of the way I was in charge. Is that true? I mean, why not? :D
30 comments:

dj banti said...

May the name of the lord be praise

21 February 2017 at 09:14
Oketa Alexander said...

Hahahaahh good one bro....you would am so sure of this

21 February 2017 at 09:22
Onyeze said...

I love this piece especially the lessons. God bless you brother. But, go and marry fast. lol

21 February 2017 at 09:24
Nnenne George said...

Wow.. God is great.

21 February 2017 at 09:25
annie said...

i think so too.

21 February 2017 at 09:26
MERCY Akumute said...

awwww.God bless you.I got so emotional reading this

21 February 2017 at 09:27
hallyberry86 said...

God bless you big time bro

21 February 2017 at 09:28
Vivian Chizzy said...

Wow! This is so amazing, Congratulations to you all and glory to God Almighty

21 February 2017 at 09:31
Paul Matthew said...

Nice one bro.God bless u for dat

21 February 2017 at 09:32
Anonymous said...

thanks bro.. u are indeed a good neighbour. this is by far the best news I have red in lib in a long while.

21 February 2017 at 09:32
O'fabulous said...

May God bless you real man, and so shall God stand by you in the days of trouble

21 February 2017 at 09:33
OSINANL said...

THANK GOD FOR SAFE DELIVERY

21 February 2017 at 09:34
Mama fifty said...

Thank God and thank u man for responding. Pls women always go immediately to hospital when they notice any slight pain during pregnancy esepically first timers

21 February 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

nigerian people. borning pikin every day, yet cannot improve their economy. na only fuk n reproduce them sabi.

21 February 2017 at 09:37
Anonymous said...

nigerians only good at fucking and increasing their already big population. kontinu.


the country is in recession n all some people can think of is how to fuck and produce more mouths to feed. bloody illiterates

21 February 2017 at 09:39
Anonymous said...

Oh my God, God bless ur kind heart. U will surely make a gud father ijn.

21 February 2017 at 09:40
Rita Coleman said...

Woow... thank God for the life of the mother and baby. And guy.. the nurse is right. You'd make a good father. God bless you

21 February 2017 at 09:41
Anonymous said...

ew. how irritating that she messed up your car. where was her useless husband?? if she has one

21 February 2017 at 09:41
Anonymous said...

God bless u plenty.... Chai.. U will definitely be a gud hubby... God bless d new born n d mum

21 February 2017 at 09:43
itoro edet said...

Nice 1....God bless u for saving the life of that family Amen.

21 February 2017 at 09:47
Anonymous said...

iS IT EVERY ISH THEY POST ON BLOGG"S NOW?????

21 February 2017 at 09:55
#LordSandra said...

God bless you

21 February 2017 at 10:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God is awesome


...merited happiness

21 February 2017 at 10:04
Dora said...

Weldon dear..God bless ur heart.i pray u make a great father

21 February 2017 at 10:06
Loveth Best said...

Thank you sir. God bless you and Congrats to the new mum

21 February 2017 at 10:09
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
This is wonderful...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

21 February 2017 at 10:13
Anonymous said...

Awww! Such a kind hearted man and a good neighbour at that. May God bless you. You'll certainly be a good husband and daddy.

21 February 2017 at 10:19

