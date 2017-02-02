Woman claims kidnappers of the 3 missing Abuja friends have asked for a $300,000 ransom

According to a Facebook user who says she is a family friend to missing Damilola Oribuyaku, who was kidnapped at Coldstone Creamery in Abuja, the kidnappers have demanded a $300,000 ransom for the release of Damilola and his 2 friends pictured above. Read what she wrote after the cut...
Join Our Prayers for the Safety of Damilola
Engr. Oribuyaku is a family friend. His son, Damilola who just returned from schooling abroad went to have ice-cream at Coldstone, Wuse II Abuja on Friday with two of his female friends. As they were about to get into their cars, a jeep blocked them. The rest was like like a horror film. They were taken and driven off. The abductors are demanding for $300,000.
Engr. Oribuyaku is a hardworking man who has built his businesses with c...lean money. He doesn't have that kind of money.
Please, join us in praying for the safety of these young people in the hands of these criminals. May God let us find them alive and in one piece.
N.B: One of our brothers was hit on the head with the butt of a gun in front of this same ice-cream parlour at Gwarimpa last year. Criminals now target places frequently visited by the middle class. Let us be security conscious as Nigeria is going throug a very hard period. May God save us all from evil, ameen.
