Woman charged to court for chopping off husband's penis

'The complainant was sleeping at around 5:30am when his wife slapped him on the back and started accusing him of sleeping for too long,' according to a police report.The man slapped the woman back 'for waking him up', then they got into a fight. An angry Ms. Mutuku allegedly went to the kitchen to get a small knife which she used to severe her husband's private part.
Appearing at a Mombasa court, the accused pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and will today, Wednesday, February 22, 2017, appear at the court again when the facts of the case will be read.
According to Nairobi News, the victim is presently admitted at Bomi Medical Center where he is receiving treatment.
No comments:
Post a Comment