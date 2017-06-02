Wodia Training Institute (WOTI) advanced Human Resource Management training for top executives

Topic -Advanced Human Resource Management
Date: February 20 - 24, 2017 (5 Days)
Fee: N150, 000 (one hundred and fifty thousand Naira only)
Time : 9.00am – 5.00 pm daily
Venue: WODIA Training Institute (WOTI),
Boat House, 21, Ogunnusi Road,
Avis Bus Stop, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.
Resource Persons: A total of 10 (Ten)
Academically Qualified Resource Persons
with vast experience will facilitate
at this training program.
For Payment Details call: +2348023079485;
+2348133754358
Participation: To participate,
Call +2348023079485;
+2348133754358 or send an email to support@thewodia.org
Fee covers Tuition, Resource Materials,
Writing Materials, Tea/Coffee/Snacks,
Lunch, Photography, Conference Bags and
Certificate of Participation that contains
all courses undertaken.
Objectives:
The goals of this course are to improve
the Attitudes, Skills and Knowledge (ASK)
of the Human Resource Management Executives to:
- enhance staff commitment, loyalty and
honesty for efficient service delivery;
- reduce employee turnover, promote safety and good ethics;
- strengthen participants’ leadership and
people management capabilities;
-manage conflicts to prevent legal problems,
unrest or corporate sabotage;
-acquire ICT tools for improving staff performance; and
- increase staff productivity for higher corporate financial gains,
durability and Image-boosting.
1. Ethics and Professionalism in Human Resource Management.
2. Computer Applications for Performance Improvement.
3. Technology and Business Communication.
4. Change Management in Organizations.
5. Confidentiality and Information Management.
6. Leadership Concept and People Management.
7. Presentation Skills.
8. Effective Recruitment Strategies.
9. Performance Management.
10. Mentoring and Training for Business Excellence.
11. Motivational Strategies for higher Performance.
12. Emotional Intelligence in Staff Management.
13. Promoting Health and Safety at Workplace.
14. Conflict Resolution.
15. Anger Management and Team Building.
16. Effective Delegation and Time Management.
17. Business Succession Planning.
18. Knowledge Management.
19. Aligning HR strategies with Business Goals and Growth.
Who Can Attend:
Chairmen, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs),
Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries,
Directors, Heads of Divisions, Top Administrative
Officers in Public, Private, Banking and Corporate Institutions.
Top Officers in the Military, Para Military,
Voluntary Agencies, Multi-National,
Bi-Lateral , Diplomatic Agencies,
Religious Bodies and Educational Institutions.
Human Resource Management Executives in Oil & Gas,
Hospitality and Blue Chip Companies.
All Top Executives involved in People Management.
Attendance open to both Male and Female within and outside Nigeria.
ABOUT WODIA Training Institute (WOTI)
-Registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria as
an Accredited Management Training Institution in Nigeria.
-Preferred Training Consultant Award by Lagos State Government.
- Has experienced and highly competent professionals as her Resource
Faculties.
-Utilizes effective Methodologies and modern Training aids for her Resource
Delivery.
-Accredited British Safety Council Tuition Provider.
-WOTI has a purposely built Training Institution of Four storey building complex that can train over 600 participants simultaneously.
- WOTI has trained more than 12,000 participants from over 900 organizations within and outside Nigeria.
- Organizations that have sent participants to WOTI'S
training programs include but not limited to the following:
-Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS);
-The Presidency, Amnesty Office, Abuja;
-Taraba State Government.
-Bayelsa State Government.
- Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB);
-Pan African University, Lagos;
- Catholic Relief Services, Abuja;
-University of Lagos;
-Lagos State University (LASU);
-Nigeria Customs;
-Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN) Abuja;
-Voluntary Service of Cameroon;
-Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, Minna, Niger State, Nigeria;
-Shell Dev. Company, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.
-Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).
In- House Training Programs are available for organizations.
Website: www.thewodi.org/2011.html
