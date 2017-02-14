 Wiz Khalifa pictured with another chick just a day after kissing ex-wife Amber Rose on the red carpet | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Wiz Khalifa pictured with another chick just a day after kissing ex-wife Amber Rose on the red carpet

No wonder Amber Rose went on instagram to deny they were back together. Like, who kisses their exes on the red carpet? Just a day after Amber and Wiz were photographed making out, the rapper was spotted having words with a Los Angeles Sheriff, while a woman sat next to him in his car as they arrived at Rihanna’s Grammy after-party. Another photo after the cut...



4 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
Its a Dick Thang.

14 February 2017 at 11:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He's balling


...merited happiness

14 February 2017 at 11:13
OSINANL said...

HE IS HIGH ON WEED

14 February 2017 at 11:18
Anonymous said...

Linda, I think they are just carpooling to the venue that's all.

14 February 2017 at 11:18

