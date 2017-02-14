Wiz Khalifa pictured with another chick just a day after kissing ex-wife Amber Rose on the red carpet

No wonder Amber Rose went on instagram to deny they were back together. Like, who kisses their exes on the red carpet? Just a day after Amber and Wiz were photographed making out, the rapper was spotted having
words with a Los Angeles Sheriff, while a woman sat next to him in his car as they arrived at Rihanna’s Grammy
after-party. Another photo after the cut...
4 comments:
Lol.
Its a Dick Thang.
He's balling
...merited happiness
HE IS HIGH ON WEED
Linda, I think they are just carpooling to the venue that's all.
