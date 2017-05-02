Without 2face, protest must still go on- Enough is Enough group says
Enough is Enough group, which is part of the organizers of the Monday, February 6th protest in Lagos and Abuja, say they will still carry on with their initiative with or without singer, 2face Idibia who pulled out of the protest last night.
6 comments:
Thank u thank u thank u oooo yes ooo is unstoppable
there is no security problem ooo this is apc lies cooked by police to stop the protest. SO WHAT OF BRAIN DEADS PRO APC THAT WILL MARCH OUT ON MONDAY HUH? WHY ONLY 2FACE GROUP HUH? Shame 2face ooooooooooo
2face u have failed me now i know ur face dey 2.eww HEAVENLY FREEBORN WEPT IN PAIN. 2face u are a coward.2face u are sold ur birth right as a great guy for ALLOWING APC TO BRAIN WASH WHEN MILLION OF NIGERIANS ARE READY TO CARRY OUT THIS HEAVENLY MISSION CALL PROTEST. may god keep blessing nnamdi kanu and his ipod for protesting without fear upon all the killing by police. 2FACE U ARE A COWARD LIKE TERRORIST CORPSE BUHARI OOOOOOOOOOO why not ask ur self will their be pro apc tomorrow huh? Yes there will be.WHY ARE THEY AFRAID OF THIS PROTEST HUH?2FACE U HAVE MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY OF GREATNESS OOOOOOOOOOO. IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH APC OOOO IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH APC SUPPORTERS OOOO AS FOR THAT DIRTY DRY FULANI ALMJIRI CALL TERRORIST BUHARI HIS ALREADY A WALKING CORPSE.nigerianson open una eyes ooooooo Nigeria is back in 1983 dictatorship rule ooooooooooo NIGERIANS ARISE NIGERIANS ARISE OOOOOOO ENOUGH IS ENOUGH IS LIFE OR DEATH OOOO 2face has failed me ooooooooooo freeborn wept in pain ooooooo DAURA SECRET SERVICE IS NOW SENDING ME WARNING EMAIL OOOOOOO FREEBORN IS READY TO DIE FOR SANE NIGERIANS 2face u failed me ooooooooooo apc's are now laughing@u,u are now a joke. Ewwww i wept again in pain oo
#sad indeed
2face dropping out has given Nigerians a very huge opportunity to make a significant statement, we are not blind sheeple and sycophants. Regardless of who decides to participate, we will press our demands, we refuse to be held captive to the personality cult of any politician or public figure.
If you people do anyhow,you will see anyhow.lets see stupid group that will protest now,you will be dealt with like Stupid Kanu .omooba
Well there will be no violence..buhari can not intimidate Nigeria.. Hes a wicked man
Yes oo, this is more like ît... Lets do this for Nigeria, no more suffering and smiling...
Yes o!let apc,efcc and dss come and arrest everybody.
