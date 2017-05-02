LIS

LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

With or without you, we will march - Nigerians react as 2face cancels February 6 protest

Just 2days before the much anticipated peaceful protest led by 2face Idibia and scheduled to hold on Monday February 6, the singer announced it's cancellation and Nigerians are not happy. 2face shared a video on social media explaining that the protest had been cancelled due to security reasons, but plenty Nigerians weren't happy about it. See how Nigerians are reacting to the cancellation of the protest...









Posted by at 2/05/2017 04:49:00 am

9 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear! I knew it would come to dis


...merited happiness

5 February 2017 at 05:02
Anonymous said...

You had my support and I wish you did not cancel..

5 February 2017 at 05:07
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Kai! So those APC noisemakers have won. 2Baba u no try ooh. Join Team Money! Get exquisite soccer prediction tips for Sunday 5th February 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

5 February 2017 at 05:07
Anonymous said...

2baba fuck up...........

5 February 2017 at 05:13
Anonymous said...

Nigeria is a sick country, a big shame on Buhari and his cohorts

5 February 2017 at 05:16
chemmywalata walata said...

I'm biafran origin and dis is why our leader Nnamdi Kanu has always said that nigeria is a zoo, if common tuface can bow out bcos of threats from Apc then this country on double jeopardy

5 February 2017 at 05:17
Neneh Diallo said...

Let's go ahead Nigerian youths, we are doing this for our children future, for our unborn generation, if those old fools at /60/70/80/90,....run this country let them hand over the leadership to us

5 February 2017 at 05:21
Anonymous said...

Una de protest,Ibori that stole 250 million,ex convict,is being celebrated...

5 February 2017 at 05:28
Oye Oye said...

The two key words from the author of the book, why nations fail.. 1. Insincerity and 2. Selfishness. Deep sigh!

5 February 2017 at 05:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts