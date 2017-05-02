With or without you, we will march - Nigerians react as 2face cancels February 6 protest

Just 2days before the much anticipated peaceful protest led by 2face Idibia and scheduled to hold on Monday February 6, the singer announced it's cancellation and Nigerians are not happy. 2face shared a video on social media explaining that the protest had been cancelled due to security reasons, but plenty Nigerians weren't happy about it. See how Nigerians are reacting to the cancellation of the protest...
9 comments:
Oh dear! I knew it would come to dis
...merited happiness
You had my support and I wish you did not cancel..
Kai! So those APC noisemakers have won. 2Baba u no try ooh. Join Team Money! Get exquisite soccer prediction tips for Sunday 5th February 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
2baba fuck up...........
Nigeria is a sick country, a big shame on Buhari and his cohorts
I'm biafran origin and dis is why our leader Nnamdi Kanu has always said that nigeria is a zoo, if common tuface can bow out bcos of threats from Apc then this country on double jeopardy
Let's go ahead Nigerian youths, we are doing this for our children future, for our unborn generation, if those old fools at /60/70/80/90,....run this country let them hand over the leadership to us
Una de protest,Ibori that stole 250 million,ex convict,is being celebrated...
The two key words from the author of the book, why nations fail.. 1. Insincerity and 2. Selfishness. Deep sigh!
