Winners from the Samsung Galaxy J1 Mini Prime Contest Received their Smartphones

The lucky winners who have redeemed their smartphones are Diyoke Johncross (represented by Enwelum, Nonyelu), Raphael Odugwe (represented by Precious Onyekachi), and Jackson Chukwuma (represented by Temi Ogah).
The Galaxy J1 mini prime is a new member of the Samsung Galaxy J Series, created to give an improved user experience. The smartphone comes with better camera with flash, a wider viewing experience, comfortable grip with narrower body and rounded edges.
The sleek phone also comes at an affordable price with more benefits to light up your world and promises to be your daily companion with ultra-power saving mode that automatically adjusts the screen or feature setting to minimise battery use.
