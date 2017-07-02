 Win full Brazilian hair & other amazing prizes in the #TressUpForBae Competition – offer valid until February 13th 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Win full Brazilian hair & other amazing prizes in the #TressUpForBae Competition – offer valid until February 13th 2017

Tress, an app for black women to discover and share beautiful hairstyle inspiration, information and tips is organizing a valentine’s day promo for all the ladies who are crazy about their hair and would love to win some products for Valentine’s day.


Steps To Participate

       1. Download Tress in the Google Play Store
       2. Post one or more of your favourite hairstyles you’ve rocked
       3. Add #TressUpForBae to the caption
       4. The top three hairstyles with the most likes will WIN. (Three individual winners)

Products to be won – Full bundle brazilian hair, Pre braided crotchet twists and Whipped shea butter.

Download Tress here to share your hairstyle.

Ends Tuesday 13th February 2017 at 11:59 GMT.

Whether you are rocking your natural hair, locs, relaxed, texlaxed, braids, weaves, cornrows or anything in between,Tress is the hairstyle community for you.
Posted by at 2/07/2017 11:05:00 am
