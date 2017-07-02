Win full Brazilian hair & other amazing prizes in the #TressUpForBae Competition – offer valid until February 13th 2017

Steps To Participate
1. Download Tress in the Google Play Store
2. Post one or more of your favourite hairstyles you’ve rocked
3. Add #TressUpForBae to the caption
4. The top three hairstyles with the most likes will WIN. (Three individual winners)
Products to be won – Full bundle brazilian hair, Pre braided crotchet twists and Whipped shea butter.
Download Tress here to share your hairstyle.
Ends Tuesday 13th February 2017 at 11:59 GMT.
Whether you are rocking your natural hair, locs, relaxed, texlaxed, braids, weaves, cornrows or anything in between,Tress is the hairstyle community for you.
Okay...
