Win A Dinner Date With Your Cool Other This Valentine

February 14! The date sure oozes love, sharing and gifting. This year, Premier Cool is amplifying that feeling and we’d tell you how! Describe your cool significant other, which in this case could be your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband or wife. But hey, don’t feel sad yet if you’re single, they are letting you bring in your best friend, sibling or parent as your significant other.
Now, here’s the juicy part, you stand a chance to win a romantic dinner date at a 5-star restaurant in Lagos with other amazing prizes. That sounds like a Valentine savior, right? We think so too! So, what are you still waiting for? Start sending in your entries and getting your friends to like, share, retweet and comment. The first 3 contestants with the highest engagement are selected as winners. You don’t wanna miss this one.
Still wondering how you can be a part of this? It's really simple! Just follow and like Premier cool on Facebook, twitter and Instagram. Then in 112 characters, describe your significant other using the #MyCoolOther and you’re on your way to the best Valentine of your life.
