Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Wife drags her rival naked through the street after catching her in bed with her husband (Video)

A wife caught her husband in bed with a 20-year-old woman and she went crazy, slashing the woman's hair with a razor before clutching her by the hair and parading her naked through the streets in a neighborhood in Sao

Paolo, Brazil.
The video which began at the point where she marched the woman outside doesn't show what she did to her unfaithful husband, but her post on social media reveals that she intends to end the relationship. She later went on social media to boast about her action.
"I do not give a damn what they think or stop thinking. I’ll show you how you deal with the traitors of a married man. I just got this sl*t with my husband, ex-husband from today." She wrote.
The victim later visited a local police station to report the incident and make a statement. She told officers that the man had claimed to be single and they had been together for five months.
More photos and video below.


