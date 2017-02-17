 Wife catches her husband with side chick on Valentine's Day and chops off the chic's legs (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Wife catches her husband with side chick on Valentine's Day and chops off the chic's legs (photos)

A Miami woman named Kasheena Mordica (left) has been arrested and charged to court for the attempted murder and severing of the leg of another lady, Ashley Weatherspoon (right) who she caught with her husband on Valentine's day. 

The tragic confrontation took place on Val's Day after Mordica found out her husband, Marco Mark was spending the day with Ashley. According to the police, Kasheena ran over Ashley with her car – and her leg was completely severed in the accident. She should have gone for her man instead...

Ashley Weatherspoon, was rushed to the hospital but she lost her leg. The doctors tried saving the legs but had to give up because the damage was too much. Meanwhile, the husband who is the cause of the whole incident has been arrested by the police on outstanding charges of burglary and grand theft. See the graphic photo from the scene below...

7 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

haha ndi val
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 February 2017 at 11:47
ASHANKA said...

WICKED

17 February 2017 at 11:49
Chibuzor Emenike said...

Whoa.. How did he marry and stay married to this beast

17 February 2017 at 11:52
Anonymous said...

Dust to side chics.. Beyonce

17 February 2017 at 11:55
La Bush De Bushman said...

мeнn dιѕ woмan geт мιnd oн...aнe no even тнιnĸ aвт de jaιl....ѕerveѕ нer rιgнт...go nd ѕpend ѕoмeтιмe ιn jail

17 February 2017 at 11:57
Anonymous said...

I love u woman u for jam d oda leg join.to all of you shouting wat of the man,as a woman we should respect oda women u know his married and u couldn't say No then wateva u get u deserve.stupid girl

17 February 2017 at 12:03
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Good for d side Chick!

17 February 2017 at 12:26

