Who wore this Elie Saab couture gown better? Janelle Monae or Nigerian model, Mayowa Nicholas
Hollywood actress, Janelle Monae wore this ornate Elie Saab Haute Couture fairy-tale gown to the 2017 Oscars on Sunday Night. It was first unveiled to the public on the runway by Nigerian model, Mayowa Nicholas. Who wore it better?
10 comments:
It looks better on the Nigerian model
Nigerian Mayowa wore it BEST.
They both did justice to it...
Janelle Monae wore it better.
I will give it to The Nigerian model.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Both
Long live LIB
Dey both did
...merited happiness
The model joor
Lib addict#just passing#
They both did.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
I don't see much difference
Post a Comment