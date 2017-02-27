 Who wore this Elie Saab couture gown better? Janelle Monae or Nigerian model, Mayowa Nicholas | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 27 February 2017

Who wore this Elie Saab couture gown better? Janelle Monae or Nigerian model, Mayowa Nicholas

Hollywood actress, Janelle Monae wore this ornate Elie Saab Haute Couture fairy-tale gown to the 2017 Oscars on Sunday Night. It was first unveiled to the public on the runway by Nigerian model, Mayowa Nicholas. Who wore it better?
Posted by at 2/27/2017 10:08:00 am

10 comments:

Anonymous said...

It looks better on the Nigerian model

27 February 2017 at 10:12
TheRealAkon said...

Nigerian Mayowa wore it BEST.

27 February 2017 at 10:12
Oghenetega said...

They both did justice to it...

27 February 2017 at 10:14
Ohiren's Zone said...

Janelle Monae wore it better.

27 February 2017 at 10:17
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

I will give it to The Nigerian model.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

27 February 2017 at 10:19
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Both


Long live LIB

27 February 2017 at 10:34
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dey both did


...merited happiness

27 February 2017 at 10:37
Iphie Abraham said...

The model joor









Lib addict#just passing#

27 February 2017 at 10:49
BONARIO NNAGS said...

They both did.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

27 February 2017 at 11:03
Mary Agbo said...

I don't see much difference

27 February 2017 at 11:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts