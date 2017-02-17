Who nailed it? Tonto Dikeh VS Eku Edewor

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tonto Dikeh nailed it biko
Those at two different poses. Haba
Linda Ikeji please let these women live, sometimes I wonder which women's rights you fight for. Kai!!!!!! This is so wrong
Eku Edewor hands down!!!
Eku
Tonto Dikeh
For the record.. @Tonto is a proper wife.... She had her introduction As for @Eku... Eku in my place even means "RAT"....So, as for "rat"..she is a baby Mama With this few points of mine.... I think @Tonto beats "Rat" AKA "Eku" hands downThank you. @Galore
Tonto
Tonto nailed it 101%
Linda how is this identical biko.
Tonto dike!!
Tonto of cause if not be tonto e go no be tonto.TONTO MY SISTER AND HER LITTLE KING CARRY GO shame to ur yoruba husband that they cast spell of any thing underkirt.#sad indeed
Tonto I give it to you.
Tonto
Eku has it!
Tonto...the cheaters wife
tontoh nail no shit eku all d way
Eku killed the pose, Tonto is suffocating the little man.
Eku nailed it for meEva Da Diva...
Kai,they are in 2diff worlds o..theres royality and there's class.choose the one u belong to.simple
Tonto Dikeh, Linda I have not been reading Freeborn's comments lately, l hope you are not blocking his comments.
u cant compare two diff dress sense dey both look nice with their babies but eku looks natural
Eku effortlessly did.Tonto's baby is not even happy with the hand under his kini, Eku's baby was at peace.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
They all did! Abeg Linda I no like this comparism! Mbok!
Although... Tonto Dikeh may act bad in movies..lol... in this photo I must confess she nailed it to the wall and in fact her son is dapper than the dappest dopest nigga.. He looks like a young prince in Legend of the seeker
O please Tonto Dike nailed it. Cool Pics
Linda respect your self oh !Who is Eku ? Plz plz plz don't ever compare my Tonto ... my slay Queen. ~Swash
Eku. Those crowns are so ropey.
Wow! I can't imagine comparing the two. When I saw tonto's picture I thought 'that's a lot like Eku's pose' but looking at the two pictures now, gosh Eku takes it hands down. Looks even better than the first time I saw it now I see it side by side with tonto's. So effortlessly chic. Oozing class. Lovely
eku-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Was it not this same pose that Cynthia Morgan did that the whole Nigerian cyberspace wanted to crucify her? Nigerians and double standards..smh
I think Tonto nailed it bcos we can all see her babies face,and shes more well dressed like a mother
Tonto Dikeh originally nailed it .Eku Edewore baby pose is artificial (the baby was photo shopped unto her hand) low class magazine.
Tonto all the way
Tonto is the real deal hear - She is a Lady
Shut the fuck up. Even a mad yoruba woman no gree for dat ur yellow pencil dick.
I am not a Fan but i am Loving Tonto's dress. It id gorgeous
Great concept from Tonto and son's combo (to Match)
Linda when you go born your own and leave gossip alone???
Tonto nailed it but Linda Eku's son is wearing just Diapers, i dont believe they are from similar occassions
Lol....bros you harsh o
The look on Tonto's child face ehn...it's epic 😂😂😂 Eku effortlessly nailed it hands down! Simple and easy.~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Lol
