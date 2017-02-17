 Who nailed it? Tonto Dikeh VS Eku Edewor | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

Who nailed it? Tonto Dikeh VS Eku Edewor

Here's a photo on Tonto Dikeh and Eku Edewor in identical poses with their kids. Who nailed it?
Posted by at 2/17/2017 08:42:00 pm

46 comments:

Kels417 said...

Tonto Dikeh nailed it biko

17 February 2017 at 20:44
Khuddie oriniowo said...

Those at two different poses. Haba

17 February 2017 at 20:45
Anonymous said...

Linda Ikeji please let these women live, sometimes I wonder which women's rights you fight for. Kai!!!!!! This is so wrong

17 February 2017 at 20:47
Peace Oshoko said...

Eku Edewor hands down!!!

17 February 2017 at 20:49
Anonymous said...

Eku

17 February 2017 at 20:50
Great G said...

Tonto Dikeh

17 February 2017 at 20:53
GALORE said...

For the record.. @Tonto is a proper wife.... She had her introduction


As for @Eku... Eku in my place even means "RAT"....So, as for "rat"..she is a baby Mama


With this few points of mine.... I think @Tonto beats "Rat" AKA "Eku" hands down

Thank you.





@Galore

17 February 2017 at 20:55
madunaija@blogspot.com said...

Tonto

17 February 2017 at 20:56
Chinyere Stella said...

Tonto nailed it 101%

17 February 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

Linda how is this identical biko.

17 February 2017 at 20:57
Anonymous said...

Eku

17 February 2017 at 20:57
yummy mummy said...

Tonto dike!!

17 February 2017 at 20:58
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Tonto of cause if not be tonto e go no be tonto.
TONTO MY SISTER AND HER LITTLE KING CARRY GO shame to ur yoruba husband that they cast spell of any thing underkirt.













#sad indeed

17 February 2017 at 20:59
Ms Real said...

Tonto I give it to you.

17 February 2017 at 21:00
Babyoku Oku said...

Tonto

17 February 2017 at 21:01
Barbara said...

Eku has it!

17 February 2017 at 21:03
Caleb Okechukwu said...

Tonto...the cheaters wife

17 February 2017 at 21:04
asuku said...

tontoh nail no shit eku all d way

17 February 2017 at 21:06
mbakwe benneth said...

Eku killed the pose, Tonto is suffocating the little man.

17 February 2017 at 21:07
evy claret said...

Eku nailed it for me


Eva Da Diva...

17 February 2017 at 21:07
Anonymous said...

Kai,they are in 2diff worlds o..theres royality and there's class.choose the one u belong to.simple

17 February 2017 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

Tonto Dikeh, Linda I have not been reading Freeborn's comments lately, l hope you are not blocking his comments.

17 February 2017 at 21:12
uniquechic said...

u cant compare two diff dress sense dey both look nice with their babies but eku looks natural

17 February 2017 at 21:13
uniquechic said...

u cant compare two diff dress sense dey both look nice with their babies but eku looks natural

17 February 2017 at 21:13
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Eku effortlessly did.
Tonto's baby is not even happy with the hand under his kini, Eku's baby was at peace.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 21:14
Ninzo Journalist said...

They all did! Abeg Linda I no like this comparism! Mbok!

17 February 2017 at 21:19
Paul Kolawole said...

Although... Tonto Dikeh may act bad in movies..lol... in this photo I must confess she nailed it to the wall and in fact her son is dapper than the dappest dopest nigga.. He looks like a young prince in Legend of the seeker, but before I go with my big mouth I want to show you guys HOW TO TRANSFER MONEY FROM FIRSTBANK TO OTHER BANKS THROUGH PHONE

17 February 2017 at 21:22
Ama Hope said...

O please Tonto Dike nailed it. Cool Pics

17 February 2017 at 21:25
Esther Osawaru said...

Tonto

17 February 2017 at 21:26
Swash said...

Linda respect your self oh !Who is Eku ? Plz plz plz don't ever compare my Tonto ... my slay Queen. ~Swash

17 February 2017 at 21:29
Chikaka said...

Eku. Those crowns are so ropey.

17 February 2017 at 21:29
Anonymous said...

Wow! I can't imagine comparing the two. When I saw tonto's picture I thought 'that's a lot like Eku's pose' but looking at the two pictures now, gosh Eku takes it hands down. Looks even better than the first time I saw it now I see it side by side with tonto's. So effortlessly chic. Oozing class. Lovely

17 February 2017 at 21:30
Vivian Reginalds said...

eku
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 February 2017 at 21:40
virus detected said...

Was it not this same pose that Cynthia Morgan did that the whole Nigerian cyberspace wanted to crucify her? Nigerians and double standards..smh

17 February 2017 at 21:43
Anonymous said...

I think Tonto nailed it bcos we can all see her babies face,and shes more well dressed like a mother

17 February 2017 at 21:44
Sam X said...

Tonto Dikeh originally nailed it .Eku Edewore baby pose is artificial (the baby was photo shopped unto her hand) low class magazine.

17 February 2017 at 21:46
Bagudu Samuel said...

Tonto all the way

17 February 2017 at 21:46
Maduka Okorie said...

Tonto is the real deal hear - She is a Lady

17 February 2017 at 21:47
Cypher said...

Shut the fuck up. Even a mad yoruba woman no gree for dat ur yellow pencil dick.

17 February 2017 at 21:49
Best Dressed ever Ibudeh Steve said...

I am not a Fan but i am Loving Tonto's dress. It id gorgeous

17 February 2017 at 21:51
Emeka Ani said...

Great concept from Tonto and son's combo (to Match)

17 February 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

Linda when you go born your own and leave gossip alone???

17 February 2017 at 21:56
Maliq Boaule said...

Tonto nailed it but Linda Eku's son is wearing just Diapers, i dont believe they are from similar occassions

17 February 2017 at 21:57
Sharon Ogbu said...

Lol....bros you harsh o

17 February 2017 at 22:04
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

The look on Tonto's child face ehn...it's epic 😂😂😂 Eku effortlessly nailed it hands down! Simple and easy.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

17 February 2017 at 22:04
Sharon Ogbu said...

Lol

17 February 2017 at 22:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts