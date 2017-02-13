"When they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria, something is wrong with you- Pastor Lazarus Mouka says

The clergyman who said this at the international crusade titled; ‘From Sorrow to Joy” held at his church's headquarters over the weekend, also said that women wear makeup, trousers, bangles are sinners before God. He went further to state that men who do jerry curl are also sinners.
"I want to tell you you don’t need extra eye, make up or bangle or attachment at all. You don’t need to dress and show your nakedness, your ass, your chest, your armpit, your tummy, your waist, your lap….that is sin. Cover your body properly. And if you are a young man and you are doing jerry coil and you make your hair like a woman, use some funny language…and when they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria. Something is wrong with you. The bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. If you are a woman wearing trousers that’s a sin. If you are a man wearing skirt and blouse, that’s an abomination. Search your life, repent of your sin and God will show you mercy. God loves you. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish. Which means unbelief is sin, unforgiveness is sin, so is selfishness, anger, hatred, lie, pride, envy, covetousness, blasphemy, bearing grudge, speaking evil of other people, backbiting, gossiping, disobedience, all these are terrible sin. “Going to native doctors to make charms or being a native doctor is a terrible sin. Belonging to secret cults, open cults or marine cults, withcraft cults, all of them are terrible sins. Renounce them and give your life to Jesus Christ. “I want to remind you, if you are into such kind of occultism, you will be working for satan and suffering. If you are into occultism, give your life to Jesus and the Lord will save you and grant you victory in JESUS name. All those that are stealing, picking pockets, one chance, armed robbery, breaking into homes and carting away with people’s belongings, that is a life of wickedness. It is a terrible sin. If you are still a fraudster or into Internet fraud, don’t give your money in this church, we don’t need it at all. Amend your ways and promise God that you will do them no more. Take note, if you are involved in fornication, adultery or masturbation, these are terrible sins which give the devil the legal right to torment you, afflict you, put you in perpetual sorrow. Or maybe you are involved in homosexuality, lesbianism or into kidnapping, murder, ritual, amend your ways. The bible says there’s no peace in the Lord with the wicked. If you are a terrorist, we don’t need your money in this church at all. Amend you ways. Or you are among those who are disobedient to their husbands, or fighting your husband, that is a terrible sin. Those who are experts in taking and giving bribes, or force money from people, that is sin. Or maybe you are involved in smuggling, smoking, alcoholic drinks, whether you are drinking it or selling to people or serving people, you must repent and not drink it, not sell it to people, not work in breweries and not work in any hotel where such things take place"he said
6 comments:
we all bear different religious sentiments & beliefs, lets just respect each others own.
SMH...
Yes is true!Speak up my heavenly pastor!thou sinners here will not believe this.I LOVE THIS MAN AND CHRISTIANITY I DON'T KNOW WHY HUH? Every thing the yoruba pastor shit is 1500% true. LINDA AND CO ARE ONE OF THEM HIS TALKING TO INDIRECTLY. Is naija a name of a country,place animal or things huh? YES NIGERIA IS CURSE UNDER THE FULANI IDIOT BUT WE SHOULD NOT JOIN HIM TO BURY AM. As for women wearing trousers,makeups,bleaching cream or men wearing jerry curl,makeup or talking bears THERE PORTION IS IN HELL FIRE TERRORIST BUHARI AND ALLAHS SECOND HOME. nigerians repent oooooooooooooooooo leave the messenger and the take message I KNOW ALL THESE DRESS AS U LIKE CHURCH HERE WILL NOT LIKE THIS SHAME TO U ALL MAY THUNDER FIRE UNA IGNORANT HELL AWAIT U ALL AND UNA YORUBA PASTORS.
#sad indeed
Let's hear from our LIB chief commander of frustration, freeborn throway.
