"My own generation fought for the unity of Nigeria. You cannot deny that. There are many things we must have done wrong but we fought for the unity of this country. I still have sharp nails from grenades that entered my body that our brothers shot at me during the civil war. But, at the end of it we reconciled. In addition, my generation laid the foundation of democracy in the country. Our democracy is not perfect, our democracy is a journey and not a destination, and we must continue to improve on it. My sons and daughters, what will your generation do? Condemnation is easy but what will you do? There are some people who have taken the bull by the horn and tried their best. But, all in all Nigeria.is still intact. There are many countries that fought civil wars and they are not together. Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Sudan, we fought a civil war sadly, but we are still together. I think for God and thank those who made that possible”he said
Tuesday, 28 February 2017
What will your generation do for Nigeria? ex President Olusegun Obasanjo ask Nigerian youths
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/28/2017 12:41:00 pm
10 comments:
THIS BABOON SHOULD GO AND REST JARE... ALWAYS LOOKING FOR RELEVANCE
NA YOU PUT NIGERIA INTO THIS MESS
The Deity has spoken.
Not interested
Lib addict#just passing#
This statement by OBJ, if truly he said so, just undermines the ibos and he stylishly shows his disrespect for the souls of dead hero's and Biafrans lost during the civil war, all he could mention was the grenades that entered his body! With all his diabolic tendencies, he still appeared in public bragging about grenades when we all know you fought the war with charms all around your body! Past leaders never helped any of us and there is no practical nationalist in zoo Nigeria! All we have is a bunch of glutons, cabals and regionalists in this country!! The unity you claim exist in
Nigeria is a fiction.
Sir ur generation is the worst generation ever, the whole problem in Nigeria is brought about by u people. The unity u said u people brought was at the cost of more than 3000000 souls,
Shame on u for even mentioning it.
