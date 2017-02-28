 What will your generation do for Nigeria? ex President Olusegun Obasanjo ask Nigerian youths | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

What will your generation do for Nigeria? ex President Olusegun Obasanjo ask Nigerian youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday asked Nigerian youths what would their generation do to make Nigeria a better place. According to him, although his generation had failed Nigerians in some area, it cannot be denied that his generation brought about the Unity of the country. He said this when he spoke at the one day symposium organized by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

"My own generation fought for the unity of Nigeria. You cannot deny that. There are many things we must have done wrong but we fought for the unity of this country.  I still have sharp nails from grenades that entered my body that our brothers shot at me during the civil war. But, at the end of it we reconciled. In addition, my generation laid the foundation of democracy in the country. Our democracy is not perfect, our democracy is a journey and not a destination, and we must continue to improve on it. My sons and daughters, what will your generation do? Condemnation is easy but what will you do? There are some people who have taken the bull by the horn and tried their best. But, all in all Nigeria.is still intact. There are many countries that fought civil wars and they are not together. Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Sudan, we fought a civil war sadly, but we are still together. I think for God and thank those who made that possible”he said
10 comments:

OSINANL said...

THIS BABOON SHOULD GO AND REST JARE... ALWAYS LOOKING FOR RELEVANCE
NA YOU PUT NIGERIA INTO THIS MESS

28 February 2017 at 12:52
RareSpecie Z said...

The Deity has spoken.

28 February 2017 at 12:59
Iphie Abraham said...

Not interested





Lib addict#just passing#

28 February 2017 at 13:07
DANIELS said...

THIS IS A VERY STRONG QUESTIONS THAT IT TAKE ANLY PERSON WITH A STRONG WISDOM TO UNDERSTAND IT. OUR GENERATION IS TO TALK, GOSSIP, FIGHT WITH BOYFRIEND AND GIRLFRIEN, FIGHT WITH HUSBAND AND WIFE, FIGHT WITH IN-LAWS, MONITOR HUSBAND AND WIVIES, ETC.

WE SHOULD RETHINK WHAT BABA SAID BCOS HE IS TELLING US THAT WE SHOULD NOT REAP WERE WE DID NOT SOW.

28 February 2017 at 13:10
DANIELS said...

28 February 2017 at 13:10
DANIELS said...

28 February 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

This statement by OBJ, if truly he said so, just undermines the ibos and he stylishly shows his disrespect for the souls of dead hero's and Biafrans lost during the civil war, all he could mention was the grenades that entered his body! With all his diabolic tendencies, he still appeared in public bragging about grenades when we all know you fought the war with charms all around your body! Past leaders never helped any of us and there is no practical nationalist in zoo Nigeria! All we have is a bunch of glutons, cabals and regionalists in this country!! The unity you claim exist in

28 February 2017 at 13:13
Anonymous said...

Nigeria is a fiction.

28 February 2017 at 13:14
Anonymous said...

Sir ur generation is the worst generation ever, the whole problem in Nigeria is brought about by u people. The unity u said u people brought was at the cost of more than 3000000 souls,
Shame on u for even mentioning it.

28 February 2017 at 13:17
Light Watch said...

