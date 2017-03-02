What lawsuit? Toke Makinwa continues to promote her tell-all book, 'On Becoming' on social media

It has been revealed that the estranged husband of Media
personality/author, Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida, has filed a law suit
against her demanding that she stops the sale of the bestseller book that exposed their marriage, which was
released in November 2016 and copies sold should be retrieved. (Read
more here
)
Toke
Makinwa, who definitely has her legal team ready, is however promoting
the book even more on social media and is currently on a promotional
tour in Ghana.
11 comments:
what a low life. I mean the ex husband. so you want to make money off her healing process? God of heaven will punish you. I pray you read this. if you know its fabricated lies why not come out with your own book and let your book tell us that she lied. u are nobody safe that God use Toke's fame light to lighten your own shadow. or at least grant a tell it all interview instead of this. you impregnated a Us based woman, gave u a child, was dating Anita simultaneously with Toke and she gave you a child too while married to Toke. if your heart was with Anita why not just marry her and leave Toke. but you know you will gain business connections through Toke (the Trophy wife) who was obviously in love with you so much she emancipated her self worth to suit into your stupid fantasy. the only victim here is Anita who if she sues Toke has a valid ground not this guy.
what a low life. I mean the ex husband. so you want to make money off her healing process? God of heaven will punish you. I pray you read this. if you know its fabricated lies why not come out with your own book and let your book tell us that she lied. u are nobody safe that God use Toke's fame light to lighten your own shadow. or at least grant a tell it all interview instead of this. you impregnated a Us based woman, gave u a child, was dating Anita simultaneously with Toke and she gave you a child too while married to Toke. if your heart was with Anita why not just marry her and leave Toke. but you know you will gain business connections through Toke (the Trophy wife) who was obviously in love with you so much she emancipated her self worth to suit into your stupid fantasy. the only victim here is Anita who if she sues Toke has a valid ground not this guy.
Their cup of coffee
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
lol
toke should keep selling the book
for all you hypocrites
remember there are two sides to a story
I know toke one on one, if only ya'll knew the sort of person she was
maje is not saint either
but toke embellished about 3/4 of that book
the truth will come out
u see when the gods want to destroy u
they first make u mad
toke is running mad already
she thinks this book means or changes anything?
when the law suit kicks in and she looses all she sold, maybe she will find peace
y'all keep invoking the name of God knowing fully well what u are doing is wrong, when God decides to answer, that bleaching she said they forced her to do, he real color will come out
toke has forgotten all the families she destroyed when she was sleeping with married men abi.
those ones will soon speak up
and for you morons who have nothing better than defend these worthless individuals that claim they are celebs, don't go and look for work
and for those jobless ones especially the skanky females who wanna reply this, go ahead and knock yourself out, I don't come back to read comments.
Hmm WAITING FOR THIS DRAMA SINCE LAST YEAR. Dude na now u dey wake up huh? Go hide ur face in TERRORIST BUHARI FLAT HUH? Toke the attention seeking whore can't wait .
#sad indeed
As much as I admire Toke, her ex husband would be within his rights to sue her. Wonder why he is starting late. The book is all shades of character defamation and slander. He should sue for damages to his name and stop further sale of the book
Wetin concern abgero with ova load.
**********************Honestly I didny think it was wise for her to sell her tell all book*******mentioning her estranged husband*********she could as well tell all using another character........we would all understand *********
A lot of bad stuff happens in this Ninja
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Marriage issue
Post a Comment