What kind of feminist are you?

Take abortion for instance, while some women say feminism is pro choice, other women who identify as feminists and are perfectly independent and empowered say they are pro life.
On one hand there's the radical woman who burns her bras and frees her nipples, on the other side of the divide, there's the calm, calculating strategist who doesn't assert herself as forcefully but is no less powerful.
Depending on your view, feminism is not gender exclusive, men can be feminists too, after all there are men who want the absolute best for the women in their lives, men who don't hold them back, men who don't feel threatened by their achievements.
Feminism benefits from having more men on board and they sign on when they realise feminists aren't rabid man haters. You can be a feminist without knowing it. Feminism is not misandry, it is the equality of opportunities and the freedom to choose our destinies regardless of gender. What type of feminist are you?
