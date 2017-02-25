 What kind of feminist are you? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

What kind of feminist are you?

There's no internationally accepted definition for the term 'feminism', it means different things to different people. It is a spectrum that can range from the empowerment of women to the emasculation of men and everything in between. Feminism is a loaded word but political, economic, personal, and social emancipation of women is the common goal. Even among women, what constitutes feminist ideals is a topic for debate.
Take abortion for instance, while some women say feminism is pro choice, other women who identify as feminists and are perfectly independent and empowered say they are pro life.

On one hand there's the radical woman who burns her bras and frees her nipples, on the other side of the divide, there's the calm, calculating strategist who doesn't assert herself as forcefully but is no less powerful.

Depending on your view, feminism is not gender exclusive, men can be feminists too, after all there are men who want the absolute best for the women in their lives, men who don't hold them back, men who don't feel threatened by their achievements.

Feminism benefits from having more men on board and they sign on when they realise feminists aren't rabid man haters. You can be a feminist without knowing it. Feminism is not misandry, it is the equality of opportunities and the freedom to choose our destinies regardless of gender. What type of feminist are you?
