LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

What is wrong with this photo?

Comment when you see it...:-)
Posted by at 2/01/2017 05:45:00 pm

57 comments:

Anonymous said...

Scarrrrryyyyyy

1 February 2017 at 17:47
Truth said...

There is a black face their. Mhen it actually scared me.

1 February 2017 at 17:49
Benny Switz said...

The black face is so scary.oh my

1 February 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

Black demon in between them...lol

1 February 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

the scary black head between the two ladies

1 February 2017 at 17:50
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Hoo😱 The black face with a scary eyes in the middle of the two ladies at d left. Hehehe my eyes over sharp 😜



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

1 February 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

that scary black face in between d two ladies

1 February 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

black dude

1 February 2017 at 17:52
daniel ubong said...

The guy at the back trying to get in to the pix.

1 February 2017 at 17:52
auwal yusuf said...

D black face cclose to dir boobs

1 February 2017 at 17:53
No more Whatsapp on Blackberry? Here's how to copy your contacts from your BB to your Android device. said...

Yea, the dark guy in between the lady on white and the lady on black.

1 February 2017 at 17:53
CHARLES ONOTU said...

Can a human being be that black??

1 February 2017 at 17:53
Anonymous said...

Black face staring between the two white ladies.

1 February 2017 at 17:54
Anonymous said...

A demon's face in-between

1 February 2017 at 17:54
ekpe godwill said...

There's a black girl in the photo

1 February 2017 at 17:55
Caleb Bankole Olojo said...

The black girl on the left had her head photoshoped & replaced with a white girl's head.

1 February 2017 at 17:55
Anonymous said...

the black man in between

1 February 2017 at 17:55
Anonymous said...

A very Dark(black lol) looking person photo bombed the girls from second left. wield look.

1 February 2017 at 17:55
ekpe godwill said...

there's a black girl in the photo

1 February 2017 at 17:55
WOMANENOUGH said...

Chisos!!!!!! Isn't dat d devil's face. Choi!!!!!

1 February 2017 at 17:56
LIB chairlady said...

Ojuju...

1 February 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

A black face in between the blonde in black and the one in white.

1 February 2017 at 17:56
Cyrax said...

Peek-a-boo negro

1 February 2017 at 17:56
oriloye abiodun said...

Devil is in the picture

1 February 2017 at 17:57
Adebowale Aideloje said...

A black face guy in-between 1 &2 (L-R)

1 February 2017 at 17:57
elvis alamanjo said...

Haha see that black face 😔 with white eyes 👀

1 February 2017 at 17:57
Adebowale Aideloje said...

A black face man in-between 1 & 2 (L-R)

1 February 2017 at 17:58
Tesh peters said...

A very black face looking scary. After d first lady t d left.

1 February 2017 at 17:58
Anonymous said...

Someone dark standing next at the second position, close to the fair lady counting from the left

1 February 2017 at 17:58
abbey said...

I can see a black person btw the lady on black top and the one on white top

1 February 2017 at 17:59
Oludele Dare said...

Black face between the girls. Wow that is real darkness lol

1 February 2017 at 18:00
BONARIO NNAGS said...

The black person in-between the first girl and the second




. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

The black guy in between the two girls on the left

1 February 2017 at 18:01
Barikwu said...

see the black guy with is eyes shining bright like diamond

1 February 2017 at 18:02
Anonymous said...

The 3rd guy in the photo. His eyes though

1 February 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

Wow! There's a scary face in the background. Bizzare

1 February 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

The hidden two eyes between the two ladies on the left side of the photo

1 February 2017 at 18:03
Tolani said...

The dark face with eyes, nose and mouth

1 February 2017 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

Na the real blackface be that

1 February 2017 at 18:04
Tolani said...

The dark face with eyes nose and mouth

1 February 2017 at 18:04
kehinde Akinpelu said...

Looks like there is a ghost smiling in between the first girl on left and the second one

1 February 2017 at 18:04
ladyblue said...

Enter your comment...A black guy between the ladies in white

1 February 2017 at 18:04
Unknown said...

That in-between black face there with a face cap.Lol

1 February 2017 at 18:05
Digit Songz said...

See person face wey b like devil own in between d first and second lady from left

1 February 2017 at 18:05
Anonymous said...

The dark face with eyes nose and mouth

1 February 2017 at 18:05
frank odems said...

there is a black guy in between the 1st girl and the secong girl

1 February 2017 at 18:06
Anonymous said...

Yoruba demon

1 February 2017 at 18:14
Anonymous said...

Probably a Ghanian or a black cat, a very black cat in-between the first two ladies with their teeth out.

1 February 2017 at 18:14
NELSON OSABIKU said...

hi everyone, my name is nelson, from nigeria, l want to use my GOD given talent to empower thousands of nigerian just for free. to any one that has interest should call+2348175347802
or email soughtoutart@yahoo.com

1 February 2017 at 18:15
JOYOUS said...

YEA...THE DUDU MAN IN BTW THE GIRLS

1 February 2017 at 18:15
GREAtson Vieriche CJ said...

I see Baba Suwe between the girls.

1 February 2017 at 18:17
Anonymous said...

minister for darkness

1 February 2017 at 18:20
Miss Vee said...

the lady on the right and middle seem like their hands are cuffed.

1 February 2017 at 18:26
Miss Vee said...

the lady on the right and the middle seems like their hands are cuffed.

1 February 2017 at 18:27
Welcome to Auto Insurance Quotes 4 U said...

I hope thats not Photoshop?
There is a black face between the chests of the first two women.

1 February 2017 at 18:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Ojuju


...merited happiness

1 February 2017 at 18:34
Anonymous said...

Blackface!!! You see your self?

1 February 2017 at 18:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts